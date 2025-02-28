LSU Softball Splits A Pair On West Coast

The fifth-ranked softball team launched their day on Thursday with a thrilling victory, taming No. 4 UCLA 2-1. In the spotlight, Sydney Berzon showcased her talent, earning her 40th career win by pitching a complete game, where she struck out four.

However, the winds shifted later as the Tigers fell short to the host Cal State Fullerton, 6-5.

Today, the schedule calls for an exciting doubleheader with Utah at 11:30 a.m. and Notre Dame at 2 p.m. The action is just heating up.