LSU Softball Report: No. 4 Tigers Rout Minnesota in 10-2 Round Robin Sweep

On Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park, No. 4/5 LSU took charge, defeating Minnesota 10-2 and completing a clean sweep of the LSU Round Robin.

Now at 23-1 for the season, LSU celebrated its third straight five-inning run-rule victory—marking a second triumph over Minnesota, which now sits at 11-12.

The Fighting Tigers showcased their offensive prowess, recording 12 hits that translated into 10 runs. This victory adds to the impressive tally of 13 games this season with double-digit hits, including two over the weekend. All nine starters reached base safely, highlighted by four players each collecting two hits.

“Our offense created its narrative,” commented Head Coach Beth Torina. “One standout word was suffocating, and we truly applied pressure in every way possible. Whether through a commanding swing or a strategic bunt, we managed to keep the momentum going. Today, we faced off against a talented pitcher, and it’s rewarding to exceed expectations.”

Avery Hodge was 2-for-3 with her second triple in back-to-back games, driving in two RBI and crossing the plate twice herself. She recorded multiple hits in all games of the LSU Round Robin. Additional contributions came from catcher Maci Bergeron (2-for-2, 1 RBI), infielder Sierra Daniel (2-for-2, three runs), and outfielder Jalia Lassiter (2-for-4, 1 RBI), all showcasing their skills in Sunday’s finale.

On the mound, pitcher Sydney Berzon (9-0) delivered her ninth complete game of the season, pitching 5.0 innings with three strikeouts while allowing 10 hits, two runs, and just one walk.

Minnesota’s starting pitcher, Sydney Schwartz (3-7), picked up the loss despite striking out three and walking one batter. However, she allowed five runs on six hits within the first two innings.

The Tigers wasted no time, tallying three base hits in the first inning, including a sharp liner by outfielder McKenzie Redoutey, which drove in two runs to give LSU a quick 2-0 lead.

After Berzon struck out the side in the second, LSU charged back for three additional runs on two hits, taking advantage of a Minnesota error in the process. Daniel scampered home on a throwing error, and Coffey’s run-scoring double was followed by an RBI single from Bergeron, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Minnesota’s pitching struggled to find the strike zone in the third inning, allowing LSU to add two runs as designated player McKaela Walker was hit by a pitch, and Coffey drew a walk to bring in another run.

The Golden Gophers finally got on the board in the fourth thanks to a leadoff solo shot from Taylor Krapf, followed by an RBI single from Kayla Chavez in the fifth, narrowing the score to 7-2. Yet, LSU retaliated fiercely, scoring three runs on four hits in the fifth, all without an out. Daniel and Walker set the stage with singles before Hodge delivered a triple to left-center, scoring two. A walk to Coffey, followed by a single from Lassiter to right, brought home Hodge, securing a resounding 10-2 run-rule victory.

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, LSU will host in-state rival UL Lafayette on Tuesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. CT at Tiger Park before opening SEC play this weekend.