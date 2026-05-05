LSU Softball Plans To Host NCAA Regional After SEC Tournament; Tigers Face Georgia Wednesday

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

No. 8 seed LSU (37-16) plays No. 9 seed Georgia (36-17) at the Southeastern Conference Tournament at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (SEC Network) at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky.

Surely, the Tigers will try to beat Georgia and advance more, but coach Beth Torina feels LSU has already done enough to receive an NCAA Regional home site for May 15-17. LSU will find out if it gets that on Sunday during the Selection Show at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

“I think we’ve done our job of presenting a real complete resume’ to the NCAA committee,” Torina said.

"I think we've done our job of presenting a real complete resume to the (NCAA) committee."@LSUsoftball feels good about their chances of hosting another NCAA Tournament regional entering the SEC Tournament with a 37-16 overall record, 13-11 SEC mark and RPI of 11. #LSU pic.twitter.com/bY0CT5CwCq — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) May 4, 2026

LSU does have a No. 11 RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) with 11 Quad One wins and a 13-11 SEC regular season record against a schedule that has been ranked in the top five all season.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position,” she said. “We have a strong resume’. We have done our job winning all the games we should win.”

No. 18-ranked LSU enters the tournament on a five-game winning streak and have outscored their opponents, 51-2, over that stretch with three shutouts.

SEC player of the week Jalia Lassiter paces the team with a .361 batting average, 60 hits, and 58 runs. The senior outfielder is on a career-best 22-game reach-base streak and is on a 12-game hitting streak. She also has three straight multi-hit games.

Kylee Edwards is hitting .350 with 10 homers and 39 runs on the year. Sierra Daniel rounds out the club’s .300 hitters at .342 with 28 RBIs.

Jayden Heavener leads the pitching staff at 12-7 record with 14 complete games and four shutouts, including a no-hitter and two saves. The left hander has struck out 104 in 123 innings while allowing a .215 average. Paytn Monticelli (8-3) is 5-0 in her last five decisions with an 0.33 ERA over 21 innings. During the stretch, she has one complete game shutout, 16 strikeouts and only one earned run given up with five walks and a .171 batting average allowed. She has struck out 60 in 66 innings.