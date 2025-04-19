LSU Softball: No. 9 LSU Ties Series; Downs No. 3 Texas, 6-1

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 9 LSU snapped a four-game skid and evened the series with a 6-1 win over No. 3 Texas Friday night at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

Three two-run innings powered the Tigers (36-9 overall, 9-8 SEC) to victory over the Longhorns (40-6 overall, 12-5 SEC), setting the stage for a winner-takes-all matchup Saturday morning.

LSU starter Tatom Clopton (6-1) tossed 5.2 innings and fired 104 pitches, striking out two while allowing one run, four hits and five walks. Sydney Berzon earned her second save of the season, and the ninth of her career, after pitching 1.1 hitless innings with one strikeout and one walk. Berzon’s career nine saves moved her solely into third place on the program’s all-time list.

Texas’ Mac Morgan (7-3) faced just 10 batters in 2.1 innings but was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on three hits.

Catcher Maci Bergeron went 2-for-2 with a game-high three RBI and two walks. Infielder Tori Edwards contributed with a 2-for-3 performance, scoring twice and driving in two runs, including a two-run hit. Edwards, who now has 64 RBI and 16 home runs this season, currently ranks fourth and sixth in LSU’s single-season record book in those categories, respectively. Outfielder Jalia Lassiter went 2-for-4 and matched a career-high three runs for the third time this season. Infielders Danieca Coffey and Sierra Daniel provided the Tigers with two additional hits.

LSU jumped on Texas early, scoring two runs on three hits in the opening frame. Bergeron drove in the game’s first run after a sequence of three consecutive hits, while outfielder McKenzie Redoutey recorded a groundout RBI for a 2-0 lead.

Texas chipped back with a run in the second inning, but LSU responded in the third when Edwards’ two-run hit pushed the lead to 4-1.

In the seventh inning, Coffey opened the frame with a single and advanced on a fielder’s choice, with Edwards subsequently drawing a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Bergeron then delivered a two-RBI single down the right field line to extend the Tigers’ margin to 6-1.

The Longhorns attempted to spark a rally in the final half-inning with runners on base after an error and a walk. However, Berzon struck out the next batter, and the LSU defense retired the following two batters to quash the threat.

The series concludes Saturday, April 19, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.