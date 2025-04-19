LSU Softball: No. 9 LSU Falls in Heartbreaking 6-5 Walk-off Against No. 3 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 3 Texas Longhorns snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a dramatic 6-5 walk-off win over No. 9 LSU, clinching the three-game series on Saturday at the iconic Red & Charline McCombs Field.

Both LSU (36-10, 9-9 SEC) and Texas (41-6, 13-5 SEC) exchanged leads like a game of hot potato, trading momentum four times in the thrilling final two innings.

The Longhorns secured their second walk-off victory of this electrifying series.

In the top of the seventh, LSU was down 4-3 but refused to back down.

Outfielder Jadyn Laneaux walked to kickstart the inning, while infielder Sierra Daniel’s crafty bunt-single set the stage. Danieca Coffey’s run-scoring single up the middle propelled LSU to a 5-4 lead, aided by Jalia Lassiter’s RBI fielder’s choice.

But Texas roared back.

Infielder Leighann Goode opened the bottom half with a double to right-center. Three batters later, outfielder Kayden Henry delivered a clutch two-out single to even the score. After swiping second, Henry found himself in prime scoring territory, as infielder Mia Scott beat the throw at first, securing the series-clinching walk-off run.

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (15-5) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits in just two-thirds of an inning. Meanwhile, starter Jayden Heavener battled through 5.2 innings, recording two strikeouts while allowing four runs on four hits and walking two.

Texas ace Teagan Kavan (20-3) claimed the complete game victory, striking out two while giving up four earned runs on six hits and three walks.

Standout performances included LSU catcher Maci Bergeron, who went 2-for-4. Coffey and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey each chipped in a hit and two RBIs, with Redoutey’s hit marking her third home run of the season, which broke the game open in the sixth.

Texas catcher Reese Atwood didn’t wait long to make her mark, launching a leadoff home run in the second inning.

An unearned run in the fifth quickly leveled the score at 1-1. Designated player Maddox McKee advanced on a hit-by-pitch, a wild pitch, and an error, ultimately scoring on Coffey’s timely RBI fielder’s choice.

The Tigers briefly surged ahead with a 3-1 lead after Redoutey’s two-run shot in the sixth, but Texas’ Joley Mitchell struck back with a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom half, flipping the score to 4-3 before the final showdown.

LSU will return to Tiger Park for a pivotal midweek game against McNeese on Tuesday, April 22, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT.