LSU Softball: No. 4 Tigers Sweep No. 23 Kentucky

The fourth-rank LSU Tigers swept No. 23 Kentucky for the second consecutive season after taking the series finale 8-2 on Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park.

LSU improves to 27-1 and 3-0 in the SEC, while Kentucky falls to 17-10 and 3-3 in league play.

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (12-0) recorded four strikeouts and held the Wildcats to two runs through 7.0 innings of work. Berzon won all three games in the series.

Kentucky pitcher Julie Kelley (3-2) picks up the loss for the Wildcats, allowing two hits, three runs, and two walks through 3.0 innings pitched.

Catcher Maci Bergeron starred offensively for the Tigers with a career-high two homers and five RBI. Bergeron has seven home runs this season.

The Tigers continue SEC play Friday, March 21 at 5 p.m. CT against Georgia at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

(MORE TO COME)