LSU Softball: No. 4 Tigers Shutout South Alabama, 2-0

Pitcher Sydney Berzon tallied her fourth shutout of the season as No. 4/5 LSU blanked South Alabama, 2-0 in game one of the LSU Round Robin at Tiger Park.

LSU improves to 20-1 on the season, while South Alabama falls to 11-11. The Tigers will play South Alabama at 6:32 p.m. CT on Friday night at Tiger Park.

A strong outing by pitcher Sydney Berzon (8-0) held the Jaguars to two hits and registered nine strikeouts through 7.0 innings pitched.

Infielder Danieca Coffey went 2-2 at the plate, recording an RBI, and infielder Avery Hodge was 2-for-3 at the dish and matched a season-high five assists in the win.

South Alabama pitcher Sydney Scapin (0-2) is charged with the loss after allowing four hits, two runs, and nine walks through 6.0 innings pitched.