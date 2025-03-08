LSU Softball: No. 4 Tigers Down Minnesota in Five-Inning Run-Rule Victory, 10-0

No. 4/5 LSU blew past Minnesota in a 10-0 run-rule victory on Saturday at Tiger Park.

LSU moves to 22-2, while Minnesota drops to 10-11

Pitcher Jayden Heavener (5-1) picked up the victory after dealing 11 punchouts with one hit and two free passes allowed in 5.0 innings of work. The freshman earned her third shutout on the season.

Shortstop Avery Hodge posted a 2-for-3 five RBI showing, highlighted by a three RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Up Next

The Tigers conclude the LSU Round Robin with a rematch against Minnesota on Sunday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m. CT at Tiger Park.