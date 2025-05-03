LSU Softball: No. 10 Tigers Fall in Regular Season Finale at No. 8 Arkansas, 6-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 10 LSU was shut out for the first time this season as it suffered a 6-0 loss at No. 8/6 Arkansas to conclude the regular season on Saturday afternoon at Bogle Park.

LSU concludes the season 40-13 and 12-12 in the SEC, while Arkansas finishes 38-11 and 14-10 in league play.

LSU pitcher Tatum Clopton (7-2) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and walking four batters in 2.2 innings. Clopton had one strikeout.

Arkansas pitcher Payton Burnham (13-2) tossed a four-hit shutout, struck out six batters, and handed out two walks on 79 pitches in 7.0 innings.

Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey was 2-for-3 on the day, and infielder Sierra Daniel and outfielder Jalia Lassiter recorded LSU’s other two hits.

Arkansas loaded the bases in the first, third, and fourth innings but only pushed across three runs – an RBI groundout for outfielder Kailey Wyckoff in the first inning and two wild pitches by Berzon in the third and fourth innings.

LSU needed one more out in the fifth to end the inning. However, the Razorbacks rattled off a couple of RBI singles by catcher Kennedy Miller and outfielder Reagan Johnson, and infielder Bri Ellis drew a walk with the bases loaded to stretch the home team’s lead to 6-0.

Up Next

The SEC Tournament will be May 6-10 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga. Seeding will be shared at the conclusion of all league games today.