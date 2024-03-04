LSU Softball Moves to 19-0, Only Remaining Unbeaten Team in Nation

No. 4 LSU softball is now 19-0 on the season and the last remaining undefeated team in college softball after recording four wins this weekend.

LSU went 6-0 in the Purple and Gold Challenge capped by a pair of close wins over McNeese and Louisiana Tech. Previously unbeaten No. 1 Oklahoma was upset 7-5 to make LSU the only remaining unbeaten team in the nation.

LSU narrowly beat McNeese 2-1 and shutout Louisiana Tech 2-0 on Sunday to end the Purple and Gold Challenge. LSU’s pitching posted a 0.50 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 14.0 innings and allowed just one run and a walk on the day while holding batters to a .133 average.

Sydney Berzon and Kelly Lynch each threw a complete game, and Lynch posted her second shutout of the season in the win versus Louisiana Tech.

“Kelley [Lynch] was great all weekend,” head coach Beth Torina said. “I thought she threw a gem of a game yesterday and then came up with a big hit. That is why we wanted her here, so she could make a big difference and give us the depth to do big things. The lights shine bright, and she continues to perform. I am very proud we had her bat going this weekend, and I think she was incredible overall.”

Taylor Pleasants and Raeleen Gutierrez led the way on offense for LSU. They each went 3-for-6 at the plate and registered an RBI. Ciara Biggs had two hits and catcher Maci Bergeron led the team with two RBI.

“Our offense has been truly unstoppable, so I believe there will be moments in games where we are not firing on all cylinders,” said coach Torina. “Not having Danieca [Coffey] in the lineup will take a bit of adjusting for everyone, along with having two freshmen out there. We will have to return to the drawing board to work on our offense, but continuously finding ways to win is important for this team in every way.” LSU opens SEC play on March 8 with a three-game series against No. 14 Kentucky in Lexington.