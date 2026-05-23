LSU Softball Loses Super Regional Opener At Alabama; Must Win 2 Straight To Advance To World Series

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU opened its NCAA Super Regional softball tournament at No. 1 seed Alabama on fire with a lead-off double by Jalia Lassiter Friday night in Tuscaloosa.

And that’s about all the Tigers did in a 7-0 loss to the Crimson Tide on 10 hits in front of 3,940 mostly red-clad fans at Rhoads Stadium that basically swallowed any Purple & Gold.

LSU (40-18) now faces elimination against Alabama (53-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. An LSU win will force a third game on Sunday at an undetermined time as the Tigers try to reach their first World Series since 2017.

The Tigers didn’t look like themselves at all after coming in off a sweep of their NCAA Regional and after eight wins in nine games. They also wore strange, non-school colored turquoise tops, and LSU was shut out for the first time since a 1-0 loss at Missouri on April 4.

“This team is tough,” LSU coach Beth Torina said leading up to the game of her Tigers, who started off 0-5 in the Southeastern Conference before finishing 13-11. “The things they went through made them tougher. They understand they can take a punch.”

And they did that Friday.

After Lassiter’s hit, Alabama ace Jocelyn Briski (23-3) proceeded to no-hit the Tigers the rest of the way with 11 strikeouts and zero walks for the complete game victory over seven innings. She threw 66 strikes out of 94 pitches.

After the Lassiter double, Briski got Sierra Daniel to fly out to left before Kylee Edwards grounded out to third. Then she struck out Alix Franklin.

Alabama scored the only run it needed in the bottom of the first when Jena Young singled off LSU starter Paytn Monticelli, reached third on Alexis Pupillo’s double and scored on a passed ball by LSU catcher Maci Bergeron. Audrey Vandagriff’s RBI single made it 2-0 in the first.

The Tide went up 3-0 in the third on a Pupillo home run to right field off Monticelli. Young’s three-run double that greeted LSU reliever Cece Cellura put Alabama up 6-0 in the fourth. A throwing error by Bergeron pushed across an unearned run in the fifth for the touchdown lead.

Monticelli (9-4) took the loss after giving up six earned runs on seven hits and a walk with one strikeout in three and a third innings. Cellura gave up the unearned run and allowed three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in two and two-thirds innings of relief.