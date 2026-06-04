LSU Softball Loses A Top Pitcher For The 2nd Straight Year To The Portal As Jayden Heavener Plans To Transfer

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Two of LSU’s top players on a team that reached the NCAA Super Regional round have decided to look elsewhere with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

LSU sophomore left-handed ace pitcher Jayden Heavener of Pace, Florida, and sophomore starting first baseman Tori Edwards of Flower Mound, Texas, have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal along with three other players.

Heavener (13-9, 2.81 ERA) led the Tigers in wins and with 128 strikeouts, which was 65 more than senior Peytn Monticelli, who was second in strikeouts. Heavener also led the team in innings pitched with 139 and a third – 38 more than the second most used pitcher, who was junior Cece Cullura with 101 and a third.

This hasn’t been an easy decision, I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities and friendships I made along the way. Thank you for everyone who supported me through my journey here at LSU. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.#transferportal pic.twitter.com/m3XIqYWRzG — Jayden Heavener (@JaydenHeavener) June 1, 2026

Last year, LSU coach Beth Torina lost top pitcher Sydney Berzon (18-1, 2.46 ERA, 2 saves), who transferred to Oklahoma for her senior season in 2026. Berzon struck out 104 in 2025 for the Tigers with 44 walks in 139 and a third innings. She was 6-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 61 and a third innings for the Sooners in 2026. She struck out 36 with 16 walks as Oklahoma also reached a Super Regional.

Also entering the portal from LSU were three sophomores – backup outfielder Destiny Harris (.295, 13-of-44, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs, 43 games, 17 starts) of Norfolk, Virginia, junior backup infielder Maddox McKee (.229, 8-of-35, 9 RBIs, 33 games, 8 starts) of Montgomery, Texas, and sophomore reserve catcher Jada Phillips of Bradenton, Florida (.333, 4-of-12, 1 HR, 4 RBIs, 11 games, 3 starts).

Torina has signed a seven-player recruiting class for the 2027 season that has been ranked in the top three in the nation.