LSU softball loses 9-1 at Missouri in SEC series opener

Things started on a positive note for 17th ranked LSU in its SEC softball series at 19th ranked Missouri Friday night when shortstop Taylor Pleasants hit a first-inning solo homer.

It would be LSU’s only run and first of just two hits as Mizzou run-ruled the visiting Tigers 9-1 in five innings.

Missouri coach Larissa Andersson pulled starting pitcher Jordan Weber and inserted Emma Nichols at the start of the second inning. LSU left fielder Ciara Briggs cracked a two-out double in the inning, but she was left stranded on third when second baseman Danieca Coffey grounded out to end the inning.

It was the start of Nichols retiring 10 of 11 LSU batters to close the game while Mizzou hitters unloaded 10 hits (including five extra base hits) off three LSU pitchers.

LSU starting pitcher Shelbi Sunseri dropped to 6-5 after being hammered for six hits and six runs in 2.2 innings.

She exited in Missouri’s four-run, four-hit inning after Missouri first baseman Riley Frizell’s two-out, two-RBI single for a 6-1 lead.

Missouri scored three runs in the fifth to close the game. Center fielder Brooke Wilmers two-run double off LSU reliever Maribeth Gorsuch gave Mizzou the runs needed to win by run-rule.

LSU (22-13, 6-7) plays game two vs. Missouri (29-7, 7-3) Saturday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.