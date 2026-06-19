LSU Softball Lands 1st Portal Player Of 2026 In Notre Dame Outfielder Mickey Winchell

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU softball coach Beth Torina has entered the import part of the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal after seeing nine players enter the portal on the export side.

Notre Dame outfielder Mickey Winchell has said on social media that she is coming to LSU for her senior season.

Winchell, who is from Livermore, California, near San Francisco, batted .335 in 2026 for Notre Dame and led the Irish with 14 stolen bases and 59 hits. She also had a .418 on-base average.

LSU players who have entered the portal in recent weeks were starting junior shortstop Kylee Edwards, sophomore starting first baseman Tori Edwards, sophomore ace pitcher Jayden Heavener, who transferred to Texas Tech on Monday, sophomore catcher Jada Phillips, freshman infielder Gradie Appling, sophomore outfielder Destiny Harris, junior outfielder Jaydn Laneaux, freshman pitcher Lauren Soeken and junior utility player Maddox McKee, who committed to Texas A&M.

Torina does have seven high school players from a top five recruiting class joining the program for the 2027 season after the Tigers reached the Super Regional last season.