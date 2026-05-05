LSU Softball: Jalia Lassiter Named SEC Player Of The Week

May 5, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, More LSU Sports, Softball 0
Jalia Lassiter, LSU
LSU's Jalia Lassiter's offensive punch helped take the Tigers to a sweep of Auburn over the weekend. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU slugger Jalia Lassiter has been named the Southeastern Conference softball player of the week after leading the Tigers to a three-game sweep of Auburn in the final weekend of the regular season.

Lassiter led LSU with nine total hits, highlighted by three multi-hit games in the 4-0 week overall for the Tigers. The senior had a .600 batting average and paced the team with a 1.000 slugging percentage after tallying four extra-base hits (three doubles and a homer).

The senior outfielder from Atmore, Alabama, capped off an eight-run second inning with a two-run blast in a 16-0 victory over McNeese State last Tuesday before recording multiple hits in all three games of the weekend series against Auburn.

She had two base hits, including a run-scoring single and a two-run home run in the 3-0 win in the series opener against Auburn on Thursday. She followed that with a career-best four hits and scored three runs in the historic 25-0 victory on Saturday over Auburn when LSU set school records for runs and hits with 24.

Lassiter concluded the weekend with a 2-for-4 performance in the finale, helping LSU secure the sweep with a 7-2 win on Sunday. She is the seventh Tiger to record multiple seasons with 60 hits and 50 runs, and her 58 runs this season rank No. 7 in the SEC. Lassiter leads LSU with a .361 average and 13 doubles, and she has a career-high eight homers.

The No. 8 seed Tigers (37-16, 13-11 SEC) play No. 9 seed Georgia (36-17, 12-12 SEC) in the SEC Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the SEC Network.

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