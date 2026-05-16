LSU Softball Is A Win Away From Super Regional Round After Beating Virginia Tech, 8-0

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU softball team can clinch the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional championship on Sunday at 1 p.m. against an undetermined opponent after beating Virginia Tech, 8-0, on Saturday at Tiger Park behind pitcher Cece Cellura.

It was Cellura’s first complete-game shutout of her career, and Maci Bergeron equaled her career high with three hits, including a go-ahead home run in the win.

LSU (39-17) got its 12th shutout of the season and will face either Virginia Tech (47-11) or the winner of Saturday’s elimination game between Akron (34-24) and South Alabama (32-26) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Virginia Tech plays the Akron-South Alabama winner on Sunday.

“We’ve talked all year about searching for our best game, a complete game. I think that was about as close to it as we could be,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “I thought we got things from all areas, and we executed our plan beautifully. To do that against a quality opponent like Virginia Tech is special.

“I cannot say enough about the performance from Cece, who controlled a dominant offense, and it is easy to celebrate someone like Maci. For her to have a day as she did makes my heart want to explode. She is the ultimate Tiger and special to all of us.”

Cellura (9-5) opened the game with three hitless innings, featuring two one-two-three frames and two strikeouts. The junior finished with three strikeouts and allowed two hits and one walk in six innings. The defense was solid behind her, securing eight fly outs and six ground outs, including the club’s 28th double play of the season. That ties for the second most double plays by LSU in a season.

Bergeron went 3-for-3 at the dish, including her fourth career home run in the NCAA Tournament, scored one run, and had two RBIs. Kylee Edwards continued her tear in the regional. She batted 2-for-3, scored one run and had two RBIs. Char Lorenz also had two hits in three at-bats, scored a run, and had an RBI in the win.

Virginia Tech’s Emma Mazzarone falls to 16-6 this season after surrendering three runs on two hits and walking five batters in an inning.

LSU put together its third three-run inning of the regional, had one hit, and drew four walks in the second inning. Bergeron put the first runs on the board with a two-run shot to center field, and Jalia Lassiter logged a sacrifice fly that made the score 3-0 through two innings.

The Tigers extended their lead in the fourth to 4-0 with a two-out, RBI double down the left field line by K. Edwards for her third extra-base hit of the weekend.

Alix Franklin reached on an error, and Sierra Daniel scored her second run of the day after reaching via a walk, and Tori Edwards tallied the game’s second sacrifice fly that scored K. Edwards. With two outs on the board, Lorenz ended the game early with a single through the left side that scored Franklin, giving LSU the 8-0 advantage in six innings.