LSU Softball Great Sahvanna Jaquish Named To U.S. International Cup Team

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

OKLAHOMA CITY – LSU softball legend Sahvanna Jaquish has been named to the 18-player 2026 U.S. Women’s Elite Team roster that will compete in the USA Softball International Cup on July 30 through August 3 in Oklahoma City.

Jaquish, a native of Highland, California, was LSU’s first four-time All-American in softball from 2014-17 and was an All-Southeastern Conference player as well. A versatile star, Jaquish played catcher, third base, shortstop and first base in her career. She set the school record for RBIs in a season with 76 twice and with career RBIs with 268 and hit 56 home runs in four seasons.

Formerly known as the World Cup of Softball, the USA Softball International Cup returns to Oklahoma City for the first time in six years. Since the event’s inception in 2005, Team USA has compiled an 83-7 record and claimed 11 tournament titles.

Jaquish brings an extensive international résumé to the U.S. Elite Team as a five-time gold medalist. Most recently, she helped Team USA capture gold at the 2025 World Games, batting .286 with one home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. She also competed for USA Red at the 2018 USA Softball International Cup in Irvine, California, where she hit .333 with four RBI while helping the squad win the tournament.

The 2026 U.S. Women’s Elite Team roster features five current student-athletes and 13 former student-athletes. Four members of last year’s World Games gold medal team return, including Jaquish, while eight roster members represent SEC programs—the most of any collegiate conference.

The U.S. Elite Team will compete with six other national teams at the USA Softball International Cup – Japan, Canada, China, Australia, Chinese Taipei and American Samoa.

Pool play will be held July 30-Aug. 1 to determine group standings before the tournament shifts to a double-elimination format on Aug. 2-3. The U.S. Elite Team opens against Chinese Taipei at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, followed by a 4 p.m. matchup with Japan on Friday and American Samoa on Saturday.

The 2026 U.S. Women’s Elite Team was selected by the USA Softball Women’s National Team Selection Committee (WNTSC) through evaluations of athletes’ performances at the collegiate level, USA Softball National Team events, trials and training camps.