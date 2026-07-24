LSU Softball: Four Incoming Tigers to Play In All-American Game

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Four incoming LSU softball freshmen from coach Beth Torina’s class of 2027 will compete in the 2026 Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American Game on Saturday (9 p.m., ESPNU) at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine, California.

The PGF All-American Game, established in 2016, showcases 44 of the nation’s top graduating seniors, along with 44 of the country’s premier sophomore and junior prospects.

The LSU future players are pitcher Addie Rackley on the East team and pitcher Ayla Tuua, catcher Karmen Vazquez, and outfielder Sydnee Williams on the West team. Two-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner and LSU alumna Ciara Briggs will serve as a coach for the West team. They are part of LSU coach Beth Torina’s No. 10-ranked recruiting class for 2027 by Softball America/Rivals.

Rackley is a five-star pitcher according to Softball America/Rivals and is ranked as the nation’s No. 9 overall player, the No. 2 player in Georgia and the No. 4 pitcher in her class. She has starred for Georgia Impact, helping lead the program win multiple national championships, and has won multiple state championships at Buford High School.

Tuua is a four-star pitcher by Softball America/Rivals and is ranked as the No. 6 player in California and No. 9 pitcher nationally in her class. The California Gatorade Player of the Year has competed for BSC Bengals Briggs and Destiny Christian Academy. She has captured multiple California Interscholastic Federation section championships and a Northern California Regional championship while earning multiple PGF All-America honors.

Vazquez is a four-star catcher according to Rivals and ranks as the No. 4 player in California and the No. 4 catcher nationally in her class. She competes for Central California Dirtdogs Vazquez Gold, where she has earned TCS Future Stars All-America and PGF All-America honors. At Hanford West High School, Vazquez was named the team’s Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, while also earning multiple All-State First Team selections.

Williams is a five-star outfielder by Rivals and is ranked as the No. 3 outfielder nationally and the No. 4 overall player in Arizona. She has spent the past three seasons competing for Arizona Storm Mathis, helping the program win a Top 25 Tournament championship. At Sandra Day O’Connor High School, Williams was named the 2023 Regional Player of the Year and has earned multiple All-Region First Team honors.