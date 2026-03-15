LSU Softball Falls To 0-4 In SEC Play With Ugly 7-2 Loss To No. 16 Texas A&M

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Just when it looked like LSU softball’s season couldn’t get off to a rockier start, it did. No. 20 LSU fell 7-2 to No. 16 Texas A&M on Saturday night at Tiger Park.

With the loss, LSU dropped to 18-8 overall and 0-4 in conference play, while Texas A&M improved to 18-8 and 1-0 in SEC play.

Sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener (6-5) was charged with the loss in the circle after surrendering five runs on four hits. Heavener issued five walks and struck out four.

The Tigers added a run in the bottom of the seventh when senior infielder Avery Hodge drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-2. Senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter then struck out, leaving the bases loaded to end the game.

LSU struggled to generate offense all night, totaling just three hits through seven innings.

Needing any sort of momentum in the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers went three up, three down.

Freshman pitcher Cali Deal walked an Aggie to put the leadoff runner on in the sixth inning, and Texas A&M sophomore infielder Larisa Perez followed with a two-run homer to right-center field to make it 7-1.

Heavener allowed a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning, making it 5-1. Deal entered in relief and weathered the storm to get the Tigers out of the inning.

LSU responded in the fourth. Sophomore left fielder Char Lorenz recorded the Tigers’ first hit of the game with an infield single. She moved to second after senior catcher Maci Bergeron grounded out to shortstop, and sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards smoked a line drive into center field to score Lorenz and put LSU on the board, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

Tori gets us on the board in the fourth ⤵️



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/dj9Webwryk — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 15, 2026

Texas A&M pushed two more runs across in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by senior infielder Tallen Edwards and an RBI double by Perez to extend the lead to 4-0.

Heavener walked back-to-back hitters in the third inning, and Texas A&M capitalized. The Aggies added another run when sophomore outfielder Kelsey Mathis singled down the left field line to make it 2-0.

LSU was held hitless through the first three innings and managed just one baserunner during that stretch.

Texas A&M took an early 1-0 lead in the first when sophomore infielder KK Dement brought a run home with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Up Next

LSU will face Texas A&M in game two of the series Sunday at 6 p.m.