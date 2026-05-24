LSU Softball Ends At Bama In Super Regional After 2-Hour, 30-Minute Weather Delay Doesn’t Stem Tide

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Lightning and rain only delayed the inevitable for the LSU softball team Saturday afternoon and well into Saturday night as the No. 16 seed Tigers’ season ended with a 4-1 loss at No. 1 overall seed Alabama in an NCAA Super Regional at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama (54-7) took a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning about an hour after the 2:05 p.m. start, and the Crimson Tide appeared very much in control. But lightning delayed the game the first time with LSU batting in the bottom of the fourth for one hour and 38 minutes. The game was re-started at approximately 5 p.m., but was delayed again just a few minutes later in the top of the fifth and not started again until 7:30 p.m. In all, the two delays totaled four hours and eight minutes, and the game didn’t end until approximately 8:30 p.m.

But the weather didn’t stop the Tide, and the Tigers (40-19) never mounted another threat after either rain delay and went quietly. The Tide advances to its 16th Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City under coach Patrick Murphy, who has been its coach since 1999. Alabama won its 12th Super Regional out of 13 in Tuscaloosa with the only tournament loss to Hawaii in 2010.

LSU coach Beth Torina and the Tigers lost their fifth straight Super Regional (2018, ’19, ’21, ’24 and ’25) since last reaching the World Series in 2017. The Tide won the opener of the best-of-three Super Regional on Friday night, 7-0.

“I think this is a good reminder for our team that being in the top eight is a huge deal,” Torina said as top eight national seeds mean host sites for the Super Regional. “Getting in the top eight, playing at home is a huge deal. This stadium and all the things they have here are an advantage, of course. Everybody wants to play at home, so I think it’s a good reminder for our team to really fight through the regular season and play well early on, so that you have an opportunity to be in that top eight. I think things can go differently.”

Still, Torina praised her team.

“I am incredibly proud of this team,” she said. “I am glad I got this week with them.”

Alabama took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on Saturday without a hit off LSU starter Jayden Heavener. After two strikeouts, Heavener walked Kristen White, then threw three consecutive wild pitches to bring White all the way the bases around to score.

The Tigers tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the third with the first run allowed by Alabama in five games of NCAA play this season. After two outs, Alix Franklin doubled off Alabama starter Vic Moten and scored on Tori Edwards’ single. LSU finished with seven hits to only six by Alabama.

The Tide blew the game open in the fourth inning as Alexis Pupillo led off with a home run off Heavener. After two outs, Audrey Vandagriff singled and reached third on Ambrey Taylor’s double. Salen Hawkins then drove both in for the 4-1 lead with a single. Heavener (13-9) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in seven innings.

LSU’s Jalia Lassiter, who had the Tigers’ only hit Friday, doubled with one out in the bottom of the seventh off Alabama reliever Jocelyn Briski. But she was left stranded as Briski earned her fourth save.

Moten (20-4) got the win, holding LSU to the one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in four innings.

“Another week would have been cool, but I’m glad for this one,” Torina said. “I thought we showed a ton of growth throughout the season, and I’m excited about what’s in front of them.”