LSU Softball Eliminated From SEC Tournament By Georgia; Tigers Wait For NCAA Regional Host Site

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU softball team’s five-game winning streak ended in its first game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament with a 7-3 loss to Georgia Wednesday night in Lexington, Kentucky.

The No. 8 seed Tigers (37-17) now wait to hear if they will receive a fourth consecutive NCAA Regional host site for the NCAA Tournament, May 15-17. The NCAA Selection Show will announce the pairings at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

LSU does have an impressive resume’ with a No. 11 Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) and the No. 8 strength of schedule in the nation. LSU is also 11-16 against the RPI top 25 and finished 13-11 in the SEC.

No. 9 seed Georgia (37-17) advances to meet No. 1 seed and league champion Oklahoma (48-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the single-elimination SEC Tournament.

The Tigers tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning with a two-out rally. Jalia Lassiter reached on a fielding error by Georgia third baseman Bailey Lindemuth, and Sierra Daniel followed with a two-run home run to right field.

Georgia took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on an RBI double by Natalie Ray and an RBI single by Jaydyn Goodwin off LSU starter Jayden Heavener.

The Bulldogs took a 5-2 lead in the fourth on a three-run home run by Emily Digby off Heavener, who took the loss to fall to 12-8 on the season. Marissa Miller started the rally with a single after one out before Lindemuth doubled, bringing up Digby.

Georgia pushed across two more runs in the top of the seventh off LSU reliever Patyn Monticelli for a 7-2 lead. The Tigers cut it to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI double by Ally Hutchins. LSU finished with only three hits off Georgia starter Randi Roelling.

Roelling pitched a complete game with a season-high 10 strikeouts to go to 17-9 on the season. She walked three and allowed just one earned run.

LSU first baseman Tori Edwards left the game in the top of the seventh inning with a shoulder injury after a collision with Monticelli on a ground ball near first base.