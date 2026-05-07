LSU Softball Eliminated From SEC Tournament By Georgia; Tigers Wait For NCAA Regional Host Site

May 6, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, More LSU Sports, Softball 0
Female softball pitcher in a white and purple uniform winds up to throw on a Kentucky Softball field with spectators in the stands behind her.
LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener took the loss in the Tigers' SEC Tournament opener against Georgia Wednesday night in Lexington, Kentucky. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU softball team’s five-game winning streak ended in its first game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament with a 7-3 loss to Georgia Wednesday night in Lexington, Kentucky.

The No. 8 seed Tigers (37-17) now wait to hear if they will receive a fourth consecutive NCAA Regional host site for the NCAA Tournament, May 15-17. The NCAA Selection Show will announce the pairings at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

LSU Softball Plans To Host NCAA Regional After SEC Tournament; Tigers Face Georgia Wednesday

LSU does have an impressive resume’ with a No. 11 Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) and the No. 8 strength of schedule in the nation. LSU is also 11-16 against the RPI top 25 and finished 13-11 in the SEC.

No. 9 seed Georgia (37-17) advances to meet No. 1 seed and league champion Oklahoma (48-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the single-elimination SEC Tournament.

The Tigers tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning with a two-out rally. Jalia Lassiter reached on a fielding error by Georgia third baseman Bailey Lindemuth, and Sierra Daniel followed with a two-run home run to right field.

Georgia took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on an RBI double by Natalie Ray and an RBI single by Jaydyn Goodwin off LSU starter Jayden Heavener.

The Bulldogs took a 5-2 lead in the fourth on a three-run home run by Emily Digby off Heavener, who took the loss to fall to 12-8 on the season. Marissa Miller started the rally with a single after one out before Lindemuth doubled, bringing up Digby.

Georgia pushed across two more runs in the top of the seventh off LSU reliever Patyn Monticelli for a 7-2 lead. The Tigers cut it to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI double by Ally Hutchins. LSU finished with only three hits off Georgia starter Randi Roelling.

Roelling pitched a complete game with a season-high 10 strikeouts to go to 17-9 on the season. She walked three and allowed just one earned run.

LSU first baseman Tori Edwards left the game in the top of the seventh inning with a shoulder injury after a collision with Monticelli on a ground ball near first base.

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