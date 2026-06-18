LSU Softball Continues To Export, But Not Import Via The Transfer Portal

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU softball coach Beth Torina enjoyed an excellent season in 2026 along with gathering a top five incoming recruiting class of seven and several returning key players for 2027.

Check that last part. Nine players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, and Torina has brought in zero.

The Tigers’ third top player has just entered the portal in starting junior shortstop Kylee Edwards, who hit .341 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs for the Tigers (40-19, 13-11 Southeastern Conference) last season. LSU reached the Super Regional round for the second time in three years before elimination at No. 1 Alabama. It was the Tigers’ first SEC finish over .500 since 2023.

After a lot of thought and consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year. This was not an easy decision, I’m super thankful for my time at LSU, but I feel like this is the best decision for myself and my family! Thank you guys for the out wavering… pic.twitter.com/i04op58u9R — Kylee Edwards (@kyleeedwards67) June 17, 2026

Edwards was just featured on LSU’s website on Tuesday for being named the 2026 Newcomer of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association after transferring from Mississippi State following the 2025 season.

KYLEE EDWARDS NAMED NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

She was also named to the All-Louisiana first team by the LSWA.

Sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards previously entered the portal after leading LSU with 12 home runs and hitting .284 with 45 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

LSU softball ace is headed to where the action is, so to speak – Texas Tech.https://t.co/vq76WTLilY — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 15, 2026

Sophomore Jayden Heavener, who was easily LSU’s top and most-used pitcher with a 13-9 record and 2.81 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 139 and a third innings, transferred to Texas Tech on Monday.

Other previous LSU players to enter the portal were sophomore catcher Jada Phillips, freshman infielder Gradie Appling, sophomore outfielder Destiny Harris, junior outfielder Jaydn Laneaux, freshman pitcher Lauren Soeken and junior utility player Maddox McKee, who committed to Texas A&M.