LSU Softball Coach Beth Torina Joins Tiger Rag Radio Tonight To Talk Super Regional At Bama

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU softball coach Beth Torina will be Tiger Rag Radio’s special guest tonight at 6:30 to discuss her team’s Super Regional bout against No. 1 national seed Alabama that begins on Friday in Tuscaloosa.

Tiger Rag Radio is broadcast live statewide every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Also joining the show with hosts Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag executive editor Todd Horne will be college football columnist Matt Hayes of USA Today to discuss the possibility of a new College Football Playoff expansion to 24 teams and about LSU coach Lane Kiffin.

Lonn Phillips Sullivan of LSUOdyssey.com will be on at 7 p.m., and former Tiger Rag writer Andre Champagne of 247sports.com will be on at 7:30 p.m.

HOW TO LISTEN TO TIGER RAG RADIO

The show is also available online here at https://station.voscast.com/64cd62be67664. Or listen wherever you get your podcasts or one of the following radio stations:

WBRP Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge … Live

KKND 106.7 FM The Ticket In New Orleans … Live

KLWB 103.7 FM The Game in Lafayette … Live

KFNV 107.1 FM in Ferriday … Tape delay at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday

KLCJ 104.1 FM in Lake Charles … Live

WAKH 105.7 FM in McComb, Mississippi … Live.

KASO 1240 AM in Minden … Live

KRLQ 94.1 FM in Ruston … Tape delay at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday

WSLA 1560 AM in Slidell … Live.

WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans … Tape delay at 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday

KBZE 105.9 FM in Morgan City … 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday

Torina’s No. 16 seed Tigers (40-17) play Alabama (52-7) at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN2 and 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN in the best-of-three tournament with the College World Series in Oklahoma City on the line. A third game – if necessary – will be Sunday at a time to be announced.

LSU swept its NCAA Regional over the weekend with 8-0 wins over Akron and Virginia Tech and a 7-2 deciding victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday to advance. Torina, who became LSU’s coach before the 2012 season, won her ninth Regional title and will be shooting for her fifth College World Series appearance as LSU’s coach and first since 2017.

“I don’t even know where to start on our team,” Torina said after the win Sunday. “I’m so proud of this entire group. I’m proud of their growth and the senior leadership. Every time our senior class decides that it’s time to go, those are the ones that go the best. This senior class has been incredible this weekend.”