LSU Softball At No. 1 Seed Alabama Game Times Set For NCAA Super Regional

May 18, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, More LSU Sports, Softball 0
Female softball pitcher in LSU yellow jersey and purple pants delivering a pitch on the infield dirt with fans in the background.
LSU shortstop Kylee Edwards threw three batters out on Sunday in the Tigers' 7-2 win over Virginia Tech at Tiger Park that gave them the NCAA Regional title. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

No. 16 seed LSU (40-17) will open its NCAA Super Regional at No. 1 seed Alabama (52-7) at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN2, the NCAA has announced.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide will meet in game two of the best-of-three series at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. A third game – if necessary – will be on Sunday at a time and network to be announced.

NCAA SUPER REGIONALS AT A GLANCE

The winners of the eight Super Regionals advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, May 28 through June 4 or 5.

LSU Advances To Super At No. 1 Seed Alabama After Beating Virginia Tech And Dominating NCAA Regional

LSU defeated Virginia Tech, 7-2, on Sunday to win its NCAA Regional at Tiger Park with a three-game sweep of Akron and Virginia Tech twice.

Alabama went 3-0 against South Carolina Upstate twice and Belmont.

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