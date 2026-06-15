LSU Softball Ace Jayden Heavener Chooses Controversy-Laden Texas Tech – 8 Tigers Planning To Transfer

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

You might say, former LSU softball pitcher Jayden Heavener is headed to where the action is.

Heavener, a lefty sophomore from Pace, Florida, who led the Tigers in 2026 with a 13-9 record and 2.81 ERA, has committed to Texas Tech after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal early this month.

Texas Tech is known for throwing a lot of money around as it is believed to have one of the largest Name, Image & Likeness-related roster budgets at an estimated $55 million a year behind billionaire oil tycoon and former Tech offensive lineman Cody Campbell. He has been on Tech’s Board of Regents since 2021 when NIL started and Board chairman since 2025.

Column: On the college sports fault line, Sorsby and Senate dramas may collide. From the Big 12 boardroom to Capitol Hill, this could be a significant week for the course of the industry. https://t.co/PTvidf4Jq5 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) June 14, 2026

Former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who has been in the news lately as a serial gambler, transferred to Texas Tech for his senior season last January for a prize sum between $5 and $6 million after visiting LSU. But on April 27, Sorsby checked himself into a rehabilitation center for a significant sports gambling addiction and later admitted to placing bets in the amount of $90,000 or more over four years, including on his own teams at Cincinnati and previously at Indiana, which are cardinal NCAA rules violations.

The NCAA made Sorsby ineligible, but a local judge granted Sorsby an injunction against the NCAA on June 8 that prevents the NCAA from punishing Sorsby for enforcing its anti-gambling rules against him. As it is now, Sorsby will only be suspended for Texas Tech’s first two games of the 2026 season.

Heavener led LSU last season in wins, ERA, saves (2), innings pitched (139 and a third) and strikeouts (128) as she led the Tigers to a turnaround season at 40-19 overall, 13-11 in the SEC and to an NCAA Super Regional at No. 1 Alabama.

She is one of eight LSU players to enter the portal, including one of the Tigers’ best position players in first basmean Tori Edwards, who hit .284 last season with 12 home runs, 45 RBIs and nine stolen bases. Outfielder Destiny Harris, who hit .295 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 43 games and 17 starts, is also in the portal. The other players entering the portal did not log significant playing time in 2026 – outfielder Jaydyn Laneaux, catcher Jada Phillips, infielder Gradie Appling, pitcher Lauren Soeken and utility player Maddox McKee, who has transferred to Texas A&M, another program with deep NIL-related pockets.

LSU softball coach Beth Torina has signed a seven-member recruiting class for 2027 that is considered a top five class.