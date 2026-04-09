LSU Soccer’s Sariyah Bailey Receives Call Up To Canadian National Team U-20 April Camp

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU Soccer freshman Sariyah Bailey has earned an international call-up, as she has been selected to represent Canada Soccer at the upcoming Women’s U-20 April Camp in Costa Rica.

Bailey is one of 30 players named to Canada’s U-20 squad for the international camp, which will take place in Costa Rica and include training and friendly matches as the team continues its preparation cycle for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland in September.

Catch Sariyah in Costa Rica with 🇨🇦 for their upcoming U-20 April Camp! pic.twitter.com/84T4BRQde4 — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) April 7, 2026

“This camp is an important opportunity for us to give exposure to these players and take a closer look at a wider pool of talent within our program,” said Cindy Tye, Head Coach of Canada Soccer’s Women’s U-20 National Team. “These matches will provide a valuable test for the group, allowing us to evaluate performances in a competitive setting and continue building on the standards we expect. It’s an important step as we continue our preparation for the World Cup.”

The camp will feature two matches against the host nation Costa Rica on Monday, April 13 and Thursday, April 16, providing valuable international experience for the squad as it builds toward future competitions.

Bailey’s selection marks a significant milestone early in her collegiate career, highlighting her emergence as one of LSU’s top young talents. Competing on the international stage will offer the freshman an opportunity to develop against elite competition while representing her country.

A native of Edmonton, Canada, Bailey is not only gearing up to take the international stage, but she is also in the midst of preparation for her sophomore season with the Tigers this coming fall.

Her call-up continues LSU Soccer’s presence on the global stage, as the program consistently develops players who compete at the highest levels of the sport. This is Bailey’s second appearance on the national stage, as she recently joined the U.S. Women’s U-19 National Team for camp this past February.