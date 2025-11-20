LSU Soccer’s NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Match Postponed Until Friday By Weather

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 4 seed LSU Soccer team’s NCAA Tournament second round match against No. 5 seed Iowa was postponed one day by bad weather on Thursday to Friday in Nashville.

The Tigers (14-5-4) will face No. 5 seed Iowa (12-4-4) at 3 p.m. at Vanderbilt on ESPN+

With the game change, LSU junior forward and leading scorer Ava Galligan will get an extra day to recover from a lower leg injury suffered in the Tigers’ 4-1 win over Houston Christian last week in the first round. She remains a match-time decision.

No. 1 seed Vanderbilt (16-3-2) and No. 8 seed Clemson (8-5-5) has also been moved from Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN+.

The two winners will meet Monday at 2 p.m., rather than Sunday as originally scheduled.