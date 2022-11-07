LSU soccer will host Lamar in first round of NCAA Tournament

For the third time in program history LSU’s soccer team will make consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Sian Hudson guided LSU to its second straight postseason appearance, garnering a No. 8 seed and at-large berth and the Tigers (9-3-7) will host Southland Conference champion Lamar (15-1-2) Friday at 5:30 p.m.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be at home,” Hudson said. “We felt all year that we wanted to get back to the NCAA Tournament and the opportunity to host in front of our home fans. After such an unbelievable experience Saturday night (LSU football’s 32-31 OT win over Alabama), this is priceless.”

LSU, which is making its eighth trip to the NCAA Tournament, concluded play in the Oct. 30 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament a with a 3-0 loss in penalty kicks to Ole Miss.”

The Tigers also lost the services of senior leaders Maya Gordon and Rammie Noel who were ejected in the second overtime of that match for fighting and will not be available to play in either of the first two rounds of NCAA should the Tigers advance that far.

LSU had a healthy RPI of No. 33 which helped the Tigers land a second straight trip to the NCAA and they will be hosting for the first time since 2018. The Tigers lost 3-0 at Memphis in the first round of last year’s NCAA event.

“Last year the disappointment of making it to the NCAAs and not having the best performance against Memphis, we felt like we didn’t show up that game,” Hudson said. “We’re really excited to be back in the dance. The experience the players took from last year will put us in a really good position moving forward to Friday.”

The LSU-Lamar winner is matched with the winner of top-seeded and defending national champion Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast.