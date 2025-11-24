LSU Soccer Tries To Advance To Elite Eight At Vanderbilt Today

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 4 seed LSU soccer team (15-5-4) takes on No. 1 seed Vanderbilt (17-3-2) at Vanderbilt today (2 p.m., ESPN+) in Nashville in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

It will be a rematch of the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship when the Commodores defeated the Tigers, 8-7, in overtime on Nov. 9 in Pensacola, Florida.

The winner will advance to the Elite Eight round and play the winner of today’s 1 p.m. match between No. 2 seed TCU (17-2-2) and North Carolina (13-6-1) in Fort Worth, Texas, on ESPN+.

The Tigers reached the Sweet 16 with a gritty 2-1 win over No. 21 Iowa on Friday in Nashville. The victory marked LSU’s first time advancing past the second round in program history, extended the team’s unbeaten streak to 13 at 10-0-3 and tied the school record for wins in a season.