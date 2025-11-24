LSU Soccer Tries To Advance To Elite Eight At Vanderbilt Today

November 24, 2025
The LSU Soccer team plays at Vanderbilt on Monday in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. (LSU photo).

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 4 seed LSU soccer team (15-5-4) takes on No. 1 seed Vanderbilt (17-3-2) at Vanderbilt today (2 p.m., ESPN+) in Nashville in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

It will be a rematch of the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship when the Commodores defeated the Tigers, 8-7, in overtime on Nov. 9 in Pensacola, Florida.

The winner will advance to the Elite Eight round and play the winner of today’s 1 p.m. match between No. 2 seed TCU (17-2-2) and North Carolina (13-6-1) in Fort Worth, Texas, on ESPN+.

LSU Soccer Advances To NCAA Sweet 16 Behind Ava Galligan For 2-1 Win Over Iowa

The Tigers reached the Sweet 16 with a gritty 2-1 win over No. 21 Iowa on Friday in Nashville. The victory marked LSU’s first time advancing past the second round in program history, extended the team’s unbeaten streak to 13 at 10-0-3 and tied the school record for wins in a season.

