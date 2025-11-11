LSU Soccer To Host NCAA Tournament This Weekend Against Houston Christian

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 25 LSU soccer team has earned its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth and will host Houston Christian at 7 p.m. Friday. Television and streaming details will be announced later.

The No. 4 seed Tigers (13-5-4) are coming off a heartbreaking, 8-7 overtime loss to Vanderbilt via penalty kicks in the Southeastern Conference Tournament title match in Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday. Houston Christian (12-8-2) won the Southland Conference Tournament in Beaumont, Texas, on Sunday to advance.

LSU was one of 16 teams to earn a national seed, and its No. 4 matched its highest since 2009.

First-round action begins across the country on Friday and runs through Sunday with more tournament play Nov. 20-23 and 28-29. The 44th annual NCAA Women’s College Cup will be Dec. 5-8 in Kansas City.

LSU SOCCER NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY

LSU made its NCAA Tournament debut in 2007 and have since established themselves as a consistent postseason contender. The 2025 selection marks LSU’s 11th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the fifth straight under head coach Sian Hudson, the longest streak by a coach in LSU Soccer history. Prior to that, the longest streak of postseason appearances came in 2007-2009 under former head coach Brian Lee.

The Tigers have hosted first-round action four times in program history, with the last being in 2022 against Lamar as an eighth seed. That same year was the last time the Tigers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 1 Florida State. The program has never advanced past the second round.