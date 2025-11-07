LSU Soccer Team Beats Mississippi State To Advance To SEC Tournament Title Game

The LSU soccer team defeated Mississippi State, 3-1, in dominant fashion on Thursday in Pensacola, Florida, to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament final on Sunday.

The Tigers (13-5-3, 5-2-3 SEC) will play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday (SEC Network) against the winner of Thursday’s late match between No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (14-3-1, 8-0-1 SEC) and No. 3 seed Georgia (10-3-6, 6-1-3 SEC).

It will be LSU’s first SEC Tournament final since 2018 when the Tigers beat Arkansas for the championship. Mississippi State (12-6-1, 5-4-1 SEC) was the No. 8 seed.

H̶A̶I̶L̶ LOUISIANA STATE.



THE TIGERS TAKE DOWN THE BULLDOGS TO ADVANCE TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP ‼️#GeauxTigers | #StrikeGold pic.twitter.com/prElwiZ3ct — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) November 6, 2025

LSU junior forward Ava Galligan hit a shot that deflected off of an opponent for a 1-0 lead as she scored her fifth goal in the last 10 games and 10th of the season. Ida Hermansdottir and Sariyah Bailey each added a goal for a 3-0 lead.

LSU’s defense was able to hold the Bulldogs to no goals in the second half while protecting its 3-1 lead to advance to the finals.