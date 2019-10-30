LSU soccer sweeps two-game Florida road trip

For the second time in program history, LSU’s soccer team has back-to-back wins over top 25 opponents.

After beating No. 15 USF 2-1 in Tampa on Thursday, the unbeaten Tigers went up the road to Orlando on Sunday afternoon where they dominated 19th ranked UCF 2-0.

UCF (2-1) got just two shots on goal against LSU (4-0), which got goals in the 22nd minute from forward Molly Thompson and in the 49th minute from forward Tinaya Alexander.

“Absolutely thrilled (about the weekend), great team performance today,” LSU soccer coach Sian Hudson said. “Every single player played a role in the win. We are using a lot of players this season and our depth is showing off – it’s a difference maker for us.

“It was a great way for Molly Thompson to get on the scoresheet for us this season; she’s a warrior inside the 18 for us. And then it was just another quality finish by Tinaya with her left foot to really seal the deal for us.”

The Tigers have a two-game Arizona road swing this week against Pac 12 opponents Arizona at 3 p.m. Thursday and Arizona State Sunday at 4 p.m.