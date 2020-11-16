LSU soccer scores second straight upset, beats Ole Miss 2-1 in overtime to advance to SEC tourney semifinals

It was LSU redshirt junior Tinaya Alexander’s turn to score two goals for the Tigers Sunday in the SEC tournament at the Orange Beach (Ala.) Sportsplex.

After a pair of Taylor Dobles goals gave 14th seeded LSU a 2-0 win over Alabama in Friday’s first round, it was Alexander knocking in two shots including the game-winner in overtime in a 2-1 overtime victory over 6th seeded Ole Miss.

Alexander scored from 12 yards out in the 32nd minute to put LSU 1-0 ahead before Ole Miss equalized at 1-1 in the 44th minute with Madisyn Pezzino’s sizzling shot.

That left Alexander to play hero, collecting a pass in traffic just inside the 6-yard box and sending it past the Ole Miss goalkeeper to keep the Tigers alive.

“We’re really proud of the girls and their effort,” LSU coach Sian Hudson said. “We built up confidence with the first round win on Friday night and that reflected on how we played today. We played through our lines really well and possessed the ball well, as well as having outshot the opponent today. The team’s confidence is building. We’re pleased with the team’s performance today and we’re looking forward to the quarterfinal match.”

LSU (2-6-2) plays No. 3 seed Texas A&M (7-1) in a quarterfinal match Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. The Tigers lost at A&M 2-1 on Nov. 6 in the last regular season game of the season. It was A&M’s sixth straight win and gave the Aggies a piece of their third SEC regular season championship.

Texas A&M dominated the SEC postseason awards. It was the only squad to land four players on the All-SEC first team and one of three teams to have two members named to the 12-player All-Freshman Team. A&M also won four of the league’s major awards.