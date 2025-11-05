LSU Soccer Reaches SEC Tournament Semifinals With 2-0 Win Over Tennessee

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 25-ranked and No. 5 seed LSU soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to nine with a 2-0 win over No. 4-seed Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night in Pensacola, Florida.

LSU (12-5-3) will meet No. 8-seed Mississippi State (12-5-1) on Thursday (3:30 p.m., SEC Network) with the winner advancing to the championship on Sunday against winner of No. 2 seed Vanderbilt and 3 seed Georgia.

Graduate student forward Morgan Witz and senior forward Ida Hermannsdottir led the way as the Tigers advanced to their first SEC semi since 2018 when they won their only SEC tournament in program history.

Witz gave LSU a 1-0 lead in the second half. Just two minutes later, Hermansdottir scored for the 2-0 lead.