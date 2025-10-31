LSU Soccer Puts 5 On All-SEC Teams

Tiger Rag News Services

Five members of the LSU soccer team (10-5-3, 5-2-3 Southeastern Conference) have been recognized by the Southeastern Conference.

Junior forward Ava Galligan made the All-SEC first team, forward Ida Hermannsdottir and defender Sydney Cheesman made the second team, and forward Sariyah Bailey and defender Jazmin Ferguson made the third team. Bailey also made the All-Freshmen team.

All voting was conducted by the league’s 16 coaches.

The Tigers’ next action is on Sunday in the SEC Tournament against Auburn in Pensacola, Florida.

Galligan leads the Tigers with eight goals and 19 points in 18 appearances, including a team-high five game-winning goals. She ranks among the league’s top scorers with a .195 shot percentage and 41 shot attempts with 19 on goal.

Hermannsdottir, a consistent force in the midfield, has six goals and five assists across 18 starts. She logged a .625 shots-on-goal percentage and ranks second on the team in goals and total points with 17.

The Tigers remain unbeaten in their last seven straight matches, earning their longest unbeaten streak in program history.