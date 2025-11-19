LSU Soccer Plays Iowa In NCAA Tournament 2nd Round On Thursday

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 4 seed LSU soccer team (14-5-4) will face No. 5 seed Iowa (12-4-4) in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Vanderbilt in Nashville at 4 p.m. Thursday on ESPN+.

The Tigers beat Houston Christian, 4-1, in the first round on Friday in Baton Rouge behind freshman forward Sariyah Bailey’s two goals, and coach Sian Hudson is expecting more of the same.

“Look, Sariyah’s just got so much personality, and from the second she walked in the door in July, she’s been somebody that just has this aura about her,” Hudson said. “Whether it’s on the field or off, she’s an absolute joy to be around. She lights up the place, and when you give her a ball at her feet, she makes this happen.”

LSU may need to get production from the rest of the team, though.

“We have a ton of depth on this team,” Hudson said. “Like, we have an unbelievable squad, and it doesn’t matter what eleven players are on the field for us, they’re going to empty the tank. They’re going to wear the purple and gold with such pride and passion, and it’s going to be an absolute squad effort down the stretch here.”

INJURY UPDATE

After exiting the first half of the Tigers’ 4-1 win over Houston Christian with a lower leg injury, junior forward Ava Galligan is a game-time decision, Hudson said.

Senior defender Sydney Cheesman will be available after also exiting in the first half of the opening round win with a lower leg injury.