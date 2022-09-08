LSU soccer nets 2-0 shutout at Princeton

LSU’s soccer continues to get new faces to the party when it comes to scoring goals.

This time in Thursday’s 2-0 win at Princeton, the Tigers got the first goals of the season from Angelina Thoreson and Wasila Diwura-Soale in each half for a successful start to their East Coast swing.

LSU (5-0-2) travels to No. 6 Rutgers at 11 a.m. Sunday to conclude the trip.

The Tigers didn’t enjoy their recent advantage on the offensive end with shot attempts and shots on goal. They worked at a deficit, getting outshot 14-5 overall and 5-3 in shots on goal, but where able to make their shots count.

With senior goalkeeper Mollee Swift recording her first shutout of the season with five saves, LSU took an early 1-0 lead in the 14th minute and tacked on another in the 66th minute.

Thoreson won a 1 v. 1 battle with an outside defender up the right side of the field. She then took a touch off another charging defender, regained possession of the ball and fired a shot from 12 yards out that went across the mouth of the goal into the left-side netting past Princeton goalkeeper Tyler McCamey.

LSU added some insurance off a set piece with Brenna McPartlan initiating the offense on a 20-yard free kick from the sideline. She lofted a pass just beyond the 6-yard box to Diwura-Soale, who headed the ball down into the ground and toward the back post which bounced past McCamey into the goal.