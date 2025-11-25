LSU Soccer Loses Heartbreaker To Vanderbilt In NCAA Tournament

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 4 seed LSU soccer team fell to No. 1 seed Vanderbilt Commodores, 1-0, on Monday afternoon at Vanderbilt’s field in Nashville.

LSU (15-6-4) finished one of its best seasons in program history as the Tigers reaching the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history and tied the school record for wins, previously set by the 2000 and 2009 teams.

The lone goal of the match came in the 65th minute as junior midfielder Melania Fullerton converted from six yards out on a half-volley shot.

The Tigers had an opportunity to tie in the 72nd minute with a penalty kick after a foul, but senior forward Ida Hermannsdottir’s strike was saved by senior goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko.

LSU got another shot from senior defender Sydney Cheesman, but it missed wide right with five minutes left.

Vanderbilt (18-3-2) advances to the Elite Eight where it will face No. 2 seed TCU (17-2-3) at a time to be announced.