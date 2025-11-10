LSU Soccer Falls In Overtime In SEC Tournament Title Match To Vanderbilt

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU soccer team lost the Southeastern Conference Tournament title match in a heartbreaking, overtime penalty shootout, 8-7, to No. 2 seed Vanderbilt Sunday in Pensacola, Florida.

No. 5 seed LSU (13-5-4, 5-2-3 SEC) and No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (15-3-2) were tied 1-1 going into the penalty shootout phase that lasted 10 rounds.

Mary Beth McLaughlin made her penalty kick for the 8-7 lead in the 10th round, leaving it up to LSU’s Jazmin Ferguson to keep the Tigers alive. But here kick was stopped short of the net by Vanderbilt keeper Sara Wojdelko, and it was over.

LSU won four straight to reach the title match.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead with 25:54 to go in the first half on midfielder Gabby Ceballos’ goal. Vanderbilt tied it 1-1 when Vivian Akyirem scored easily near the goal after a collision by LSU keeper Audur Scheving and Ferguson after Scheving blocked a shot by Vanderbilt’s Courtney Jones.

LSU will learn its NCAA Tournament opponent for this weekend on Monday on the selection show on NCAA.com beginning at 3 p.m.