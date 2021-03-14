LSU soccer edges Florida to earn a weekend split

Molly Thompson’s header on a long cross from Maddie Moreau in the 89th minute provided LSU with a dramatic go-ahead goal for a 2-1 victory Sunday over Florida at the Orange Beach (Ala.) Sportsplex.

The Tigers (6-8-3) were able to register a victory over their Southeastern Conference foe after Friday’s 2-1 home loss to Dallas Baptist.

Reese Moffatt’s first goal of the season provided LSU with a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute with Florida (4-8-2) tying things up in the 69th minute.

Maddie Moreau sent a pass into the six-yard box where Thompson, who had two shots on goal in the match, won the ball in the air against two Florida defenders with a header into the left corner of the goal for her fifth goal of the season.

Freshman goalkeeper Mollee Swift picked up her fifth win of the season with four saves against a Florida offense which outshot LSU (13-8) and had more shots on goal (5-3).

The Tigers are back on the road this week with a match at Baylor at 7 p.m. Thursday and a neutral site game with Texas Tech in Dallas on Saturday at a time to determined.

Dallas Baptist 2, LSU 1: The Tigers suffered their first loss since the Nov. 17 semifinal round of the SEC tournament, 1-0, against Texas A&M.

LSU’s leading scorer Tinaya Alexander provided her ninth goal of the season, taking an assist from Wasila Diwura-Soale, utilized a touch to get inside of a defender and sent a left-footed shot from the top of penalty box into the left corner in the 25th minute.

The Tigers the lost the services of Alexander 13 minutes later when she was sent off after receiving a red card for unsporting conduct following a foul call, leaving her team to play a player down the last 50 minutes of the match.