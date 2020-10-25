LSU soccer earns draw with Alabama

After a 2½-hour rain delay Friday night, LSU redshirt junior Tinaya Alexander scored two of LSU’s three goals in the 26th and 58th minute as the Tigers tied Alabama 3-3.

Alabama’s goals came in the 20th and 21st minutes from Carly Wyatt, with the third goal coming from Serena Pham in the 58th minute. The final goal of the evening came in the 77th minute when junior Molly Thompson tapped in a cross from three yards out.

The draw moved LSU to 0-3-2 on the season and Alabama is now 1-3-2. It was a long night at the pitch for both teams. Play started at 7:05 p.m. CT and concluded in the early hours of Saturday morning at 12:10 a.m. CT. Play was halted due to a thunderstorm, with the storm delay beginning at 7:27 p.m. CT and ending at 10:05 p.m. CT, totaling two hours and 38 minutes.

“Credit to Alabama for the way they started the game,” LSU head coach Sian Hudson said. “They certainly had the momentum going into the delay. The stoppage gave us the time to evaluate the early moments and make some tactical adjustments coming out after the break. I’m really proud of the fight the girls displayed to come back from two goals behind to get a point.”