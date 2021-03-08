LSU soccer defeats Southern for fifth win of the season

Tinaya Alexander provided an early spark and Molly Thompson added the knockout punch with a pair of second-half goals in LSU’s 3-0 victory Friday over Southern University.

The Tigers (5-7-3), who had a total of 21 players see action, dominated the match throughout, outshooting the Jaguars 45-1 and 25-1 in shots on goal and extended their win streak to two matches.

“Our movement and possession play was really good,” LSU soccer coach Sian Hudson said. “It was great to be able to see the full squad rotate in at points and to have a great performance with all of our players involved, including seeing Tiana Caffey get her first minutes of the season after recovering from her injury. Overall, lots of positives that came from today’s stellar team performance.”

After Thompson’s steal at midfield, Wasila Diwura-Soale sent a perfect pass for Alexander to run onto just outside the 6-yard box. She then beat the goalie with a left-footed shot in the seventh minute play for her team-leading eighth goal.

Thompson recorded the second brace of her career in the second half, scoring in the 48th and 60th minutes, giving LSU some breathing room.

Alexander registered the assist on Thompson’s first goal, sending a cross through three defenders to the junior forward who took one touch and beat the goalie in a one-on-one matchup with a ground shot into the left corner.

LSU capped its scoring 12 minutes later when sophomore midfielder Maddie Moreau raced past a defender toward the end line, sent a cross that Thompson settled in the 6-yard box and tapped into the right side of the goal. It was the third and goals for Thompson this season.

Freshman goalie Bella Zanotelli got her second career start and picked up one save in her team’s shutout.

LSU returns to action Friday at home against Dallas Baptist at 1 p.m. and travels to Orange Beach, Ala. for a neutral site clash with Southeastern Conference foe Florida at the Orange Beach Sportsplex at noon, Sunday.