LSU Soccer “Confidence High” Entering Semifinal Of SEC Tournament Today Vs. Mississippi State

The LSU soccer team is a win away from reaching its first Southeastern Conference Tournament final since 2018 when it won the SEC title.

No. 5 seed LSU (12-5-3, 5-2-3 SEC) will try to keep its nine-match unbeaten string alive when it plays No. 8 seed Mississippi State (12-5-1, 5-4-1 SEC) today (3:30 p.m., SEC Network) in one semifinal in Pensacola, Florida.

No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (14-3-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia (10-3-6) meet in the other semifinal (6 p.m. tentatively, SEC Network). The tournament title match will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the SEC Network.

LSU SOCCER ADVANCES

LSU is one of the hottest teams in the country, but sixth-year coach Sian Hudson said it took some time.

“We’ve been able to find the right balance in our lineups in terms of defensive presence, solidarity and organization behind the ball,” Hudson told Tiger Rag. “And we’ve had the freedom and ability to give some of our attacking players the license to be more expressive and creative in the final third of the match and take risks.”

During the first half of the season, LSU won with strong second halves. Now, it is better early.

“We had some conversations about a winning mentality, and I think you’ve seen the shift in the last nine or ten games,” Hudson said. “And the confidence is high. It’s so much harder to come from behind than it is to protect a lead. We’ve talked about starting quickly. So, starting fast is something we’ve been able to acquire as the season has developed.”

Defensively, LSU has only conceded eight goals during its 7-0-2 run.

“There’s just a hunger and desire on this team to work for each other, to bind together, to block shots and put your body on the line,” Hudson said.

The Tigers’ back line is led by senior defender and captain Jazmin Ferguson of Conyers, Georgia. Hudson says LSU’s success on defense starts with Ferguson.

“She’s just a charismatic and inspirational leader, and I think the team just respects her at such a high level,” she said. “She’s the heart of the backline. When she speaks, everybody listens and pull their weight and gets things done, so she’s been immense for us.”

LSU is ranked No. 25 by the United Soccer Coaches Poll with a No. 21 ratings percentage index. The Tigers have a chance to host a first round match in Baton Rouge.

“To host a game in Baton Rouge with the electric atmosphere that LSU fans bring is obviously a huge benefit for us,” Hudson said. “But most importantly right now, we want to win against Mississippi State and win an SEC championship. Then we’ll turn our attention to the NCAA’s after that.”