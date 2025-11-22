LSU Soccer Advances To NCAA Sweet 16 Behind Ava Galligan For 2-1 Win Over Iowa

Tiger Rag News Services

For the first time in program history, the No. 4 seed LSU soccer team is advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament after defeating No. 5 seed Iowa, 2-1, on Friday night at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

The Tigers (15-5-4) advance to face No. 1 seed and host Vanderbilt (17-3-2) at 2 p.m. Monday on ESPN+ in a rematch of the Southeastern Conference championship when the Tigers fell, 8-7, in overtime. Iowa finished 12-6-4.

LSU junior forward Ava Galligan, whose status for the game came down to game-night decision because of a leg injury, broke a 1-1 tie in the 66th minute after a long feed from senior defender Sydney Cheesman that hit Galligan in stride. Then Galligan moved past her defender, dribbled into the box and smashed it in from from nine yards for the 2-1 lead with her team-high 11th goal of the season.

The Hawkeyes took an early 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when senior forward Kenzie Roling fed freshman midfielder Elle Wildman for the score. It didn’t take long for the Tigers to respond, though.

Three minutes later, freshman forward Sariyah Bailey drew a foul in the box, earning the penalty kick for the Tigers. Then senior forward Ida Hermannsdottir stepped up and blasted the ball to the bottom right corner for a 1-1 tie. The goal was Hermansdottir’s 10th of the year and a career high in a season.

10 gets us all equal in Nashville 🙌



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/uXc3HkOfI8 — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) November 21, 2025

Hermannsdottir joined Galligan with double digit goals on the season, marking the first time LSU has had multiple double-digit scorers since 2009 with Malorie Rutledge (13) and Melissa Clarke (12).

The Tigers locked down on defense for the remaining 24 minutes of the match. Iowa did not even register a shot after the go-ahead goal by Galligan.