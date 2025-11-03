LSU Soccer Advances To Meet Tennessee In SEC Tournament Tuesday

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 5 seed LSU soccer team (11-5-3, 5-2-3 SEC) will play No. 4 seed Tennessee (12-2-3, 6-2-2 SEC) Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament (7 p.m., SEC Network) in Pensacola, Florida.

LSU beat 12 seed Auburn, 3-2, on Sunday night to advance.

LSU took a 3-1 lead when midfielder Ava Amsden fed Gadea Blanco Gonzalez, who eluded a defender and chipped the ball in with her left foot from 10 yards out.

Vamossss



📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/UmvQCZ69md — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) November 3, 2025

In all, LSU scored three times of its four shots on goal.

Goal keeper Sophine Kevorkian finished Sunday with six saves, which tied her season-high.