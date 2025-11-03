LSU Soccer Advances To Meet Tennessee In SEC Tournament Tuesday

Tiger Rag News Services
The No. 5 seed LSU soccer team (11-5-3, 5-2-3 SEC) will play No. 4 seed Tennessee (12-2-3, 6-2-2 SEC) Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament (7 p.m., SEC Network) in Pensacola, Florida.
LSU beat 12 seed Auburn, 3-2, on Sunday night to advance.
LSU took a 3-1 lead when midfielder Ava Amsden fed Gadea Blanco Gonzalez, who eluded a defender and chipped the ball in with her left foot from 10 yards out.
Vamossss— LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) November 3, 2025
📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/UmvQCZ69md
In all, LSU scored three times of its four shots on goal.
Goal keeper Sophine Kevorkian finished Sunday with six saves, which tied her season-high.
Be the first to comment