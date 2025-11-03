LSU Soccer Advances To Meet Tennessee In SEC Tournament Tuesday

November 3, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services More LSU Sports 0
The LSU soccer team defeated Auburn, 3-2, Sunday night in the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida.

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 5 seed LSU soccer team (11-5-3, 5-2-3 SEC) will play No. 4 seed Tennessee (12-2-3, 6-2-2 SEC) Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament (7 p.m., SEC Network) in Pensacola, Florida.

LSU beat 12 seed Auburn, 3-2, on Sunday night to advance.

LSU took a 3-1 lead when midfielder Ava Amsden fed Gadea Blanco Gonzalez, who eluded a defender and chipped the ball in with her left foot from 10 yards out.

In all, LSU scored three times of its four shots on goal.

Goal keeper Sophine Kevorkian finished Sunday with six saves, which tied her season-high.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


eighty four − = seventy four
Powered by MathCaptcha