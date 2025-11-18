LSU Soccer Advances In NCAA Tournament; Volleyball Opens SEC Tournament On Friday

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 4 seed LSU Soccer team reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 4-1 win over Houston Christian (12-9-2, 4-4-2 Southland Conference) over the weekend at home.

LSU (14-5-4, 5-2-3 SEC) will face No. 5 seed Iowa (12-4-4, 6-2-3 Big 10) in the second round on Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+ at Vanderbilt.

The Tigers won their 11th straight and are in the second round for the second time under coach Sian Hudson, who is one win from tying the program record of 15 wins.

VOLLEYBALL OPENS SEC TOURNAMENT PLAY FRIDAY

The LSU volleyball team will be the No. 11 seed in the SEC Tournament beginning Friday and running through Tuesday in Savannah, Georgia.

LSU (13-13, 6-9 SEC) will face No. 14 seed Ole Miss (12-14, 4-11) in the first round at 6 p.m. on Friday. All SEC Tournament matches will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Tigers defeated Ole Miss in five sets in the regular season (20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13) in Baton Rouge.

The SEC Tournament returns for the first time since 2005. LSU has a 27-29 record in the tournament with four titles (1986, 1989-1991). LSU has made eight final appearances, tying for the second most in league history with Arkansas and Tennessee, but none since 2000.