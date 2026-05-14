LSU Soccer Adds Top Recruit Ella Kate Johnston, A Louisiana Gatorade Player Of The Year

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU Soccer has added one of the top high school players in Louisiana in Ella Kate Johnston of Parkview Baptist High in Baton Rouge.

Johnston originally committed as part of LSU’s 2027 class before accelerating her graduation timeline to enroll early and begin her collegiate career this fall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ella Kate to LSU earlier than expected,” LSU coach Sian Hudson said. “She represents everything we want in this program — competitive, driven, selfless and deeply connected to Louisiana soccer. She has an elite mentality and a relentless work ethic that impacts everyone around her.”

Johnston arrives at LSU following one of the most decorated prep careers in recent Louisiana history. The midfielder/forward was named the 2025 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and became the first player in Parkview Baptist soccer history to earn United Soccer Coaches All-America honors.

She was also the only Louisiana player selected as a 2024 United Soccer Coaches All-American, earned 2024 United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors, and has received three invitations to the U.S. Soccer Girls National Team ID Camp, including the most recent camp in February 2026.

A four-time All-State selection and multiple-time All-Metro and All-District MVP, Johnston helped lead Parkview Baptist to three consecutive state championships and four straight state championship appearances. During her high school career, she became the school’s all-time leader in goals with 126 and in assists with 108. Johnston recorded 43 goals and a state-high 26 assists last season.

Johnston also starred at the club level with Louisiana Elite GA, helping lead the club to a historic run to the Girls Academy National Semifinals. Since 2023, she has led the GA Frontier League in goals each season while also earning multiple selections to Girls Academy National Talent ID events throughout her club career.

“Ella Kate is a player who changes games with her intelligence, creativity, and competitiveness,” Hudson said. “What separates her is her willingness to do whatever the team needs to win. She’s humble, team-oriented, and constantly looking to improve. We believe she has a tremendous future at LSU.”

Johnston has also excelled as a multi-sport athlete. She was a swimming state championship finalist on Parkview Baptist’s 200 medley team and competed in track and field, where she was a national champion triathlete as a youth.

Johnston’s mother, Shelly Ripple, was a member of the U.S. National Swimming Team and is a member of the Stanford Hall of Fame. Her grandmother, Jan Ripple, was a world champion triathlete for Team USA. Her grandfather, Steve Ripple, served as captain of the LSU football team during the 1976-77 seasons, and her sister, Faith Johnston, currently plays soccer at Kansas.