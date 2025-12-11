LSU Soccer Adds Pair Of Transfers From Oklahoma State and Arizona Western

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU soccer coach Sian Hudson has added transfers Emma Alvord from Oklahoma State and Linka Ono from Arizona Western ahead of the 2026 spring season.

Alvord, a 5-foot-8 wingback from Argyle, Texas, joins the Tigers after playing 1,143 minutes across 17 matches at Oklahoma State.

“I chose LSU because the culture felt like family, and the environment is somewhere I know I will be supported, pushed, and believed in,” Alvord said.

Alvord began her college career at SMU, appearing in 34 matches and making 17 starts, recording three goals with three assists in 2023.

Ono, a 5-5 midfielder from Tokyo, Japan, was a two-time national junior college All-American at Arizona Western. Ono helped lead her team to back-to-back NJCAA national championship game appearances.

“It has been my dream to play at LSU,” Ono said. “It felt like family from the first moment I visited.”

Alvord and Ono will join the Tigers in January.