LSU Baseball Snaps 4-Game Losing Skid With 4-2 Win Over Northwestern State

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU pulled off some rarities Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers got strong pitching throughout the game with only two walks and 16 strikeouts along with timely hitting for a 4-2 win over Northwestern State to snap a four-game losing streak.

Jake Brown delivered the key hit, launching a two-out, three-run home run to right-center field in the fifth inning to put the Tigers ahead, 4-2. It was Brown’s 16th home run on the season to lead the team, and he has a team-high 49 RBIs.

LSU (23-15, 6-9 Southeastern Conference) now hosts No. 10 Texas A&M (28-7, 9-5 SEC) this weekend at Alex Box Stadium in three nationally televised games – 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN, 7 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network and Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN. The Aggies defeated Houston, 10-2, on Tuesday night after taking two from No. 2 Texas over the weekend at home. They’ve won three straight and five of the last six.

The Tigers still made three errors, however, and had to overcome what has been typical play by themselves in the eighth inning. Reliever Zion Theophilus walked Sam Ardoin to start the inning and promptly left. Santiago Garcia came in and struck out Brooks Leonard, but Ardoin got to second on a wild pitch. Then third baseman John Pearson fielded a grounder, but threw errantly to first base putting runners on the corners. Garcia walked Thomas Marsala III to load the bases, and he left.

Finally Deven Sheerin came on with the bases loaded and one out. And he struck out cleanup hitter Ethan Menard before getting JT Simonelli to pop out to Pearson at third to end the inning. Sheerin struck out the side in the ninth to end the game and get his third save. He went an inning and two-thirds with four strikeouts.

Reliever Connor Benge (1-0) pitched one inning to get the victory, allowing one hit and striking out two. Benge came on with two outs and runners on second and third in the fifth with LSU down 2-1 and got Leonard to fly out to left field.

Brayden Simpson’s first home run of the season for the Tigers tied it 1-1 in the third inning. Northwestern State (23-14, 14-7 Southland Conference) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a home run by Mason Wray off LSU starter Zac Cowan.

LSU put up nine hits in all.

Cowan allowed three hits and one run in two innings with zero walks and two strikeouts as he threw 34 pitches with 22 strikes. Grant Fontenot pitched the second and third innings, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks, throwing 34 pitches with 23 strikes.