LSU Signs No. 8 Edge Rusher In Trenton Henderson Of Florida – Up To 12 In 2026 Class

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin nabbed one of the Tigers’ top targets for the Class of 2026 on Friday morning as No. 8 edge rusher Trenton Henderson of Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Florida, signed with the Tigers on Friday morning – the last day of the three-day early signing period.

Henderson (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is the No. 8 edge rusher, according to 247sports.com, which also has him as the No. 8 prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida and No. 56 player overall in the country. His scholarship papers were confirmed by LSU at 11:23 a.m. Friday.

LSU has 12 signees so far and remains ranked No. 12 in the 247sports.com rankings.

Henderson had committed to LSU on July 13, but made many visits – Auburn on May 16, Florida on June 13, Florida State on June 18, Texas on June 11 and 20.

Among the schools that offered scholarships were all of the above and Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami and Ole Miss.

Kiffin hopes to sign University High defensive/offensive lineman Lamar Brown, who is the No. 1 player in the country by ESPN and On3.com, on Friday. Among other targert are

There are two other unsigned previous LSU commitments whom Kiffin wants to land on Friday, or he will have to wait until the first day of the second signing period on Feb. 4. Those are:

– No. 4 defensive tackle Deuce Geralds of Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Georgia. Geralds is the No. 65 prospect in the nation and No. 7 player in Georgia. He committed to LSU on Aug. 2, but Ole Miss is considered to have a great shot. He visited Oxford, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan.

– No. 22 offensive tackle Bryson Cooley of West Jones High in Laurel, Mississippi. He is the No. 8 player in Mississippi and No. 201 prospect in the nation. He committed to LSU on July 4. He has visited Mississippi State.